Safety evaluation of the food enzyme cellobiose phosphorylase from the genetically modified Escherichia coli strain LE1B109‐pPB130

The food enzyme cellobiose phosphorylase (cellobiose: phosphate α‐d‐glucosyltransferase; EC 2.4.1.20) is produced with the genetically modified Escherichia coli strain LE1B109‐pPB130 by c‐LEcta GmbH. The genetic modifications do not give rise to safety concerns. The food enzyme is considered free from viable cells of the production organism and its DNA. It is intended to be used in combination with a sucrose phosphorylase in the production of the specialty carbohydrate cellobiose. Since residual amounts of total organic solids are removed by downstream purification steps, the Panel considered that toxicological studies other than assessment of allergenicity were unnecessary and a dietary exposure was not estimated. A search for similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made and no match was found. The Panel considered that, under the intended conditions of use, the risk of allergic reactions upon dietary exposure cannot be excluded, but the likelihood is low. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the intended conditions of use.

