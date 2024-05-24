The EFSA Panel on Plant Health performed a pest categorisation of Diaphania indica (Lepidoptera: Crambidae), the cucumber moth for the territory of the European Union (EU), following the commodity risk assessment of Jasminum polyanthum from Uganda, in which D. indica was identified as a pest of possible concern to the European Union. D. indica is native to South Asian countries and is now distributed in tropical and subtropical areas of the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania. In the EU, D. indica occurs in Madeira (Portugal). It is a polyphagous pest, feeding on 16 genera in 6 plant families, primarily on plants of the Cucurbitaceae family. Important cucurbit hosts in the EU include cucumber (Cucumis sativus), melon (Cucumis melo), pumpkin (Cucurbita moschata), summer squash (Cucurbita pepo) and watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Plants for planting, fruits and cut flowers provide potential pathways for entry into the EU. Climatic conditions and availability of host plants in southern EU countries would most probably allow this species to successfully establish and spread. Establishment could also occur in greenhouses in the northern parts of the EU. Economic impact in cultivated hosts, especially cucurbit crops is anticipated if establishment occurs. This insect is not listed in Annex II of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2072. Phytosanitary measures are available to reduce the likelihood of entry and further spread. D. indica meets the criteria that are within the remit of EFSA to assess for this species to be regarded as a potential Union quarantine pest.