Empowering Women Through Tiling: Department of Gender Affairs, TDC Home and Building Depot, and JLPS Primary School Join Hands for a Transformative Initiative

(Press release) Charlestown, Nevis – In a pioneering collaboration aimed at promoting gender equality and practical skill-building, the Department of Gender Affairs, in partnership with TDC Home and Building Depot, has completed a three-week women’s tiling workshop.

The primary objective of the training was to empower women by providing them with hands-on experience in a traditionally male-dominated field. By equipping participants with valuable skills in tiling, the initiative aimed to break down societal barriers and foster a culture of inclusivity and equality.

Over fifteen females from diverse backgrounds across Nevis, received the basic training from experienced Nevisian professionals, Clive Pemberton, and Rohan Walwyn, who taught the women the fundamentals of tiling, surface preparation, tile layout, cutting techniques, and grouting. Through a combination of two theoretical instructions and one practical application, the participants also gained the confidence and proficiency needed to undertake tiling projects independently.

One of the highlights of the initiative was the renovation of the Grade Five Classroom at Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS) Primary School in Gingerland. Guided by their newfound skills, the participants collaborated to transform the classroom’s floor space, revitalizing the learning environment for students and teachers alike.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Catherine Forbes, Research, Data Analyst and Training Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs, expressed profound appreciation for the collaborative effort and underscored the importance of empowering women through skill-building initiatives.

“This workshop represents a significant step towards gender equality and economic empowerment. By providing women with access to training and opportunities in non-traditional fields, we are fostering a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive. It also shows TDC’s commitment through its Home and Building Depot, to advancing gender equality, empowering women through education and skill-building,” remarked Ms. Forbes.

Similarly, Mr. Colin Freeman, TDC Home and Building Depot Manager, lauded the participants for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the session, while highlighting the value of partnership with the Department of Gener Affairs and the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS).

“We are proud to support programs that promote skill development and gender equality. The women all demonstrated remarkable talent and determination, and we are confident that they will continue to excel with their newly found expertise. Our tangible contribution to the community also demonstrates the power of partnership and collective action in driving positive change,” stated Freeman.

This is the second activity organized in recent weeks by TDC and the Department of Gender Affairs. The first being a successful Women’s Car Care Clinic in partnership with the TDC Automotive Division in March, as part of International Women’s Day, which held under the theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”