Governor Shapiro Brings Great American Getaway RV Tour to Fayette and Allegheny Counties, Showcasing Pennsylvania’s Incredible State Parks, Celebrating Pittsburgh’s Selection as the 2026 NFL Draft Host, and Enjoying Family-Friendly Experiences and…

On the fourth day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro made stops in Fayette and Allegheny counties, showcasing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry and Ohiopyle State Park, celebrating Pittsburgh’s selection as the 2026 NFL Draft Host, and promoting activities for the whole family.

Left: VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar, Mayor Ed Gainey, County Executive Sara Innamorato, Governor Josh Shapiro, and Steelers President Art Rooney II celebrate Pittsburgh’s selection as the host of the 2026 NFL Draft. Center: VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar and Governor Shapiro visit the Grandview Overlook at Mt. Washington overlooking the Pittsburgh skyline. Right: Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis host a happy hour at Novo Asian Food Hall, highlighting Pittsburgh’s renowned food scene.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and the First Family and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and the Second Family brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Fayette and Allegheny counties to promote Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation spaces, celebrate Pittsburgh’s selection as the 2026 NFL Draft Host, and enjoy family-friendly experiences and attractions in the Steel City.

On Monday, Governor Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand: The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions – including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026 like America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All Star Game in 2026, and the NFL Draft.

While in Fayette and Allegheny counties today, Governor Shapiro and the First Family visited Ohiopyle State Park, celebrated Pittsburgh’s selection as the host of the 2026 NFL Draft, promoted local businesses and hospitality attractions in Pittsburgh with Lieutenant Governor Davis and the Second Family, and continued to encourage more people to visit Pennsylvania. Read more about The Great American Getaway RV tour stops below.

The First Family Showcases Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Spaces and Recreation Industry at Ohiopyle State Park

Governor Shapiro and the First Family stopped at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, one of the most popular state parks in Pennsylvania, joining Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rangers for a bike ride along the Great Allegheny Passage Trail before stopping at Lucky Dog Café to meet with the owners and enjoy refreshments.

Governor Shapiro, Pittsburgh Steelers, and VisitPittsburgh Celebrate City’s Selection as the Host of the 2026 NFL Draft

Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis joined Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar at Acrisure Stadium to celebrate Pittsburgh’s selection as the host of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Governor Shapiro had direct conversations with NFL leadership about bringing the draft to Pittsburgh and as part of his commitment to making Pennsylvania a national tourism destination, the Governor wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in February 2024 announcing his support of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft.

With today’s announcement, the NFL Draft becomes the latest premier national and international event coming to Pennsylvania in 2026, in addition to the United States of America’s 250th birthday celebration, the MLB All Star Game, the FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Championship, and more.

First and Second Families Highlight Family-Friendly Experiences and Attractions in the Steel City

Governor Shapiro and the First Family joined Lieutenant Governor Davis and the Second Family and Visit Pittsburgh’s CEO Jared Bachar at the Grandview Overlook at Mt. Washington overlooking the beautiful Pittsburgh skyline and the three rivers before visiting the Pittsburgh Glass Center, where they participated in a tour and glass-blowing demonstration. The families then headed to the strip district where the Governor and Lieutenant Governor hosted a happy hour at Novo Asian Food Hall. Following happy hour, the First and Second Families participated in a cooking class at Enrico Biscotti Co, highlighting Pittsburgh’s renowned food scene.

The Great American Getaway: How the New Brand and the Governor’s Proposed 2024-25 Budget Prioritizes Pennsylvania Tourism, Encourages Millions to Visit Pennsylvania, and Supports Our Communities

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry:

Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact;

Supported 486,871 jobs;

Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes;

Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

In 2023, Visit Pittsburgh’s annual report showed that Pittsburgh tourism:

Generated $6.4 billion in economic impact;

Supported 38,178 jobs;

Contributed $358.2 million in state and local taxes;

Welcomed 20.4 million visitors in 2023.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

