Secretary Naig Applauds Committee Passage of House Farm Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 24, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today applauded the House Agriculture Committee’s bipartisan passage of the new Farm Bill. He thanked Representatives Feenstra and Nunn, members of the Committee, as well as the entire Iowa delegation, for their work to incorporate Iowa’s priorities:

“Iowa farmers and consumers need a strong and comprehensive Farm Bill, and the House Agriculture Committee should be commended for taking a significant step toward that goal. Thanks to the influential work of Representatives Feenstra and Nunn, who serve on the committee, as well as Representatives Hinson and Miller-Meeks, many of Iowa’s priorities are included in the House Farm Bill.

Every title of the House Farm Bill matters to Iowa. We must ensure strong risk management tools like crop insurance, bolster commodity programs and fix the Prop 12 ruling. We also need to keep accelerating conservation, provide nutrition assistance and invest in rural development and trade promotion. 

I appreciate the leadership of Chairman Thompson throughout the development of this significant legislation. Now it’s time for Chairwoman Stabenow to follow suit and release her committee’s version, schedule a hearing, and demonstrate that the Senate leadership is serious about getting a new Farm Bill enacted yet this year.”

