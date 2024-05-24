Discover the $OZONE (OZONE METAVERSE) Listing on XT

Singapore, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of OZONE (OZONE METAVERSE) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Metaverse) and the $OZONE/USDT trading pair started from 10:00 on 2024-05-23 (UTC).







About OZONE



OZONE's journey began in 2019, rooted in a dream to transform the internet into something as engaging and interactive as a video game. Our co-founders, initially starting with development in Silicon Valley

The absence of technology for creating 3D web experiences became our call to action. Encouraged by their first investor, OZONE was set up as a company in London in June of 2019.



The incorporation was very important because it nurtured the vision for a platform that could host internet-scale virtual experiences. The insights and knowledge gained in the early years became the foundation of the OZONE mission.



A Groundbreaking Gaming and Web Technologies utility Token

$OZONE is an BEP-20 token deployed on the BSC Chain with a max supply of 2Billion tokens. Designed as the native currency of the OZONE METAVERSE Game and Web Technologies platform, the $OZONE token facilitates transactions within their ground breaking 3D games this expansive digital ecosystem, providing a seamless and secure method for purchasing goods and services, participating in governance, and incentivizing community engagement. The token's integration into the OZONE platform ensures that users can leverage the power of blockchain technology to enjoy true ownership of digital assets while playing and building games or interactive web experiences

The utility of the OZONE token extends beyond mere transactions. It plays a critical role in the governance of the platform through staking and Decentralized Autonomous Organization participation, enabling users to have a say in the future development and direction of the OZONE METAVERSE. This participatory model empowers users, creators, and developers, fostering a more democratic and engaged community. Additionally, the token’s staking mechanism offers holders opportunities to earn rewards, thereby enhancing user engagement and loyalty.

The OZONE token is also central to the marketplace of the OZONE METAVERSE, where creators can buy, sell, and trade 3D models and other digital assets. This marketplace is a crucial component of the OZONE ecosystem, driving economic activity and supporting a vibrant creator economy. By utilizing the OZONE token, creators can maximize their revenue, with the platform only taking a minimal fee, ensuring that the majority of profits remain with the creators.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT, shared his thoughts on the listing of the OZONE token on the XT. Warin highlighted the transformative potential of OZONE in the rapidly evolving metaverse landscape, emphasizing the synergy between the token and XT.com's commitment to fostering innovative digital assets. "The integration of the OZONE token on our platform marks a significant milestone. OZONE's unique blend of advanced graphics technology and decentralized ownership is set to revolutionize the way we interact with virtual worlds. We are excited to support OZONE in their mission to pioneer the future of the immersive internet."

About OZONE METAVERSE

O-Zone Technologies Ltd, the innovative force behind OZONE METAVERSE, is set to redefine the digital landscape with its cutting-edge spatial computing cloud infrastructure. The OZONE METAVERSE is an all-encompassing platform that provides the tools and infrastructure needed to build and sustain 3D decentralized virtual worlds. By seamlessly merging the capabilities of web2 and web3, the platform is positioned as the next-generation frontier of the internet, offering unparalleled scalability, performance, and user experience.

At the heart of OZONE METAVERSE lies the O3 Engine, a revolutionary graphics engine specifically designed for the web. This high-performance engine delivers AAA quality graphics directly through a web browser, eliminating the need for cumbersome downloads or updates. The O3 Engine's proprietary technology ensures optimal performance, supporting vast, interactive 3D worlds that are both immersive and accessible. This innovation marks a significant departure from traditional game engines like Unity or Unreal, which rely on pixel streaming and often face scalability issues.

O-Zone Technologies Ltd is committed to fostering a thriving creator economy within the OZONE METAVERSE. Through Ozone Studios and a comprehensive SDK, the platform provides creators with a range of tools, from no-code solutions to advanced custom game mechanics. The upcoming OZONE Marketplace will further enhance this ecosystem by offering a hub for creators to monetize their 3D assets, leveraging NFT technology for true digital ownership. The company’s visionary approach and robust infrastructure are set to make the OZONE METAVERSE a cornerstone of the digital economy, driving innovation and enabling new forms of digital interaction and commerce.

Website: ozonemetaverse.io

Twitter: x.com/Ozonemetaverse

Instagram: instagram.com/ozonemetaverse

Discord: discord.com/invite/7rbPuhqhyB

Telegram: t.me/ozonemetaverse

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Email address: Listing (at) xt.com

OZONE METAVERSE

jay (at) ozonemetaverse.io

legal (at) ozonemetaverse.io





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

XT Exchange Bella Wei Email address: Listing (at) xt.com