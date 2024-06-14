Press Releases

06/14/2024

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Statements on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Federal Bump Stock Ban

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statements regarding today’s U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 ruling in Garland v. Cargill, striking down a federal rule issued by the Trump administration banning bump stock devices. The devices increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic weapons to the rate of automatic weapons.

“This is a terrible decision by the U.S. Supreme Court and is the exact reason why we need Congress to enact strong federal laws to prevent gun violence, including mass shootings,” Governor Lamont said. “Bump stocks essentially turn firearms into automatic weapons for the sole purpose of the mass killings of human beings. There is no civilian or self-defense purpose for these devices. I want to make it clear that Connecticut continues to have a law banning the sale, purchase, possession, and manufacturing of bump stock devices in our state and today’s ruling does not impact that. But while we have strong laws in our state, today’s ruling brings us back to a patchwork of individual state laws when what we really need is federal action to prevent gun violence.”

“While this decision may not impact our own state laws, it does undo one of the very few actions the federal government has taken to combat gun violence,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “Far too many lives have been lost to senseless gun violence, yet gun manufacturers are taking steps every day to adapt their weapons to court decisions and existing loopholes in state laws – and tragically, to make their weapons even deadlier. As the Sandy Hook Elementary survivors just marked their high school graduation, it is imperative that our nation stop this epidemic. Gun violence is a public health crisis that requires us to act and fight with all our might. Governor Lamont and I remain committed to the idea that one incident of gun violence is too many and will continue to ensure that Connecticut is a leader on passing comprehensive, common-sense gun safety legislation. We call on Congress to join us in those efforts.”