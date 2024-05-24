Commissioner Varhelyi: ‘Part of my phone conversation with Georgian PM was taken out of context’

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi has expressed regret that a certain part of his phone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze “was taken out of context”.

“Being fully aware of the very strong pro-EU sentiment of the Georgian society, during my phone conversation I felt the need to call the attention of the Prime Minister on the importance not to inflame further the already fragile situation by adopting this law which could lead to further polarisation and to possible uncontrolled situations on the streets of Tbilisi,” Várhelyi said. “In this regard, the latest tragic event in Slovakia was made as an example and as a reference to where such a high level of polarisation can lead in a society even in Europe.”

He added that in the current political situation of Georgia, he has been investing “major efforts in dissuading the Georgian political leadership to adopt the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence which can undermine Georgia’s EU path”.

“I am still urging the Georgian authorities not to adopt this law,” he added. “I ask this also as a well known and so far respected friend of Georgia.”

“I am continuing to support Georgians working towards a European future.”

