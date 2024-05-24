Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,015 in the last 365 days.

EU and UNDP enhance digital accessibility and improve psychological services in communities

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have handed over a batch of tablets to a network of school psychologists in five communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts. 

In 2022, UNDP piloted a project to create a network of school psychologists in partner communities to improve the availability of mental health support services for Ukrainians during the war. Psychologists from Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia oblasts were the first to join the network, providing support to displaced men and women, and families of veterans, among others. 

In 2023 and 2024, UNDP has been actively working with partners to expand the network and attract even more psychologists to study and work. 

The tablets were purchased with financial support from the European Union, as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project. Previously, 90 tablets were distributed within the network in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts (in communities in Ukrainian-controlled areas).

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU and UNDP enhance digital accessibility and improve psychological services in communities

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more