EU and UNDP enhance digital accessibility and improve psychological services in communities

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have handed over a batch of tablets to a network of school psychologists in five communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

In 2022, UNDP piloted a project to create a network of school psychologists in partner communities to improve the availability of mental health support services for Ukrainians during the war. Psychologists from Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia oblasts were the first to join the network, providing support to displaced men and women, and families of veterans, among others.

In 2023 and 2024, UNDP has been actively working with partners to expand the network and attract even more psychologists to study and work.

The tablets were purchased with financial support from the European Union, as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project. Previously, 90 tablets were distributed within the network in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts (in communities in Ukrainian-controlled areas).

