Hudbay Completes Upsized Bought Deal Equity Offering

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The underwriters exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the Common Shares in connection with the Offering. The Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 42,366,000 Common Shares, including 5,526,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$402,477,000 (the “Offering”).



The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotiabank and TD Securities as co-lead managers, and including Barclays Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cormark Securities, ING Bank, Haywood Securities, Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus, Eight Capital, and Paradigm Capital as co-managers.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund near-term growth initiatives, including acceleration of mine pre-stripping activities and mill optimization initiatives at Copper Mountain, to enhance balance sheet flexibility through debt repayments as part of its "3P" plan for a sanctioning decision on Copper World, to evaluate mill throughput enhancement opportunities at Constancia and New Britannia, and for general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

