EU and Nefco present interim results of joint work on Ukraine’s recovery

On 22 May, the European Union and Nefco, a Nordic bank implementing environmental projects with EU co-financing, presented the first results of their joint €50 million initiative launched in December 2022 to rebuild key municipal infrastructure in 12 communities in the Kyiv region.

These communities – Irpin, Slavutych, Borshahivka, Borodyanka, Nemishayeve, Ivankiv, Dymer, Dmytrivka, Velyka Dymerka, Kalynivka, Hostomel, and Piskivka – were temporarily occupied and heavily damaged during the early stages of the war, but are again under Ukrainian control.

To date, over 80% of planned procurements have been launched, and most of the contracts have been awarded to contractors. Six contracts in Irpin, Borodyanka, and Hostomel have been successfully completed.

In Irpin, the information and computing systems for water and wastewater networks underwent rehabilitation, which involved implementing software updates and a new hydraulic model. Additionally, specialised machinery and equipment were procured.

In Borodyanka, boiler houses and water and wastewater facilities were equipped with a modern monitoring and dispatching system.

In Hostomel, vehicles for maintaining wastewater management have been delivered and are already in operation.

The programme was recently expanded to include five additional projects in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions. These projects focus on vital services such as water distribution, wastewater management, and heating infrastructure. Communities lacking water access after shelling are now seeing water distribution networks replaced, ensuring restored water services.



The programme is expected to benefit 245,000 inhabitants and result in reduced electricity consumption by approximately 17,000 MWh/year and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 15,700 tonnes of CO2/year.

