Shopkhoj Showcases some of the Souvenirs from India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s multilayered & cultural heritage presents a truly spectacular & awe inspiring range of products.

India is also known for its vibrant markets and unique souvenirs (https://www.shopkhoj.com/souvenir/)that make for perfect mementos of your trip. Whether you are a seasoned traveller or a first-time visitor, there are certain souvenirs that you simply cannot miss out on. In this press release, we will highlight the best souvenirs to bring home from India.

One of the most popular souvenirs from India is the traditional Indian attire, the saree (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/saree/). This elegant and versatile garment comes in a variety of fabrics, colours, and designs, making it a must-have for any fashion enthusiast. You can find sarees in local markets, high-end boutiques, and even online. Not only will you be taking home a piece of Indian culture, but you will also be supporting local artisans and businesses.

Another must-buy souvenir from India is the intricate and colourful handicrafts(https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/). From hand-painted pottery to embroidered textiles, these handicrafts showcase the skilled craftsmanship of Indian artisans. You can find these unique pieces in local markets, government emporiums(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/state-emporiums-cp/), and even in small villages. Not only are these souvenirs beautiful, but they also make for great conversation starters when displayed in your home. The best crafts are the Kashmiri carpets ,bronze ,brass & hand painted marble crafts., Ayurveda cosmetics ,tea & so on. Let us understand a few of them here.

Pashmina Shawls -

This is a world famous & most wonderful shawl that you can buy in India. It comes from a special breed of Asian mountain goat that is found in the high altitudes in Kashmir & Leh. ‘Pashm’, is the name of the wool from this special breed of goat.

Kashmir Carpets-

They are handmade and hand-knotted in Kashmir.As a matter of fact, carpet weaving is a small scale industry in Kashmir. Further, the carpets can be made from silk, wool or a combination of both. For instance ,the higher the knots/square inch in a carpet, the higher the price of the carpet.

Juttis-

This flat soled colourful footwear has taken the world by storm and is a fashion accessory. Even Melania Trump sported them.Juttis are closed footwear made from camel leather. For instance, they are originally made of leather and widely used in the deserts of Rajasthan

Dhurries

Dhurries are cotton floor coverings widely used in India. In addition, to being utilitarian they add colour & aesthetics to the surroundings. Ikea and other well-known home decor companies source dhurries from India.

Madhubani Paintings

The Madhubani paintings from the State of Bihar, have a distinct style. Further, there is a lot of emphasis on the eyes in these paintings. They are big and prominent. And, there is no empty space in the canvas.

Marble Inlay -The magnificent Taj Mahal is the most prominent example of this form of Indian handicraft. For example, table tops, tiles and plates are some of the items on which marble inlay work is done.

Miniature paintings are hand made paintings depicting scenes from the Mughal era. You can typically find a painting of Lord Krishna playing holi with the gopis (women).

Ayurveda cosmetics have become increasingly popular in the world. They are organic beauty products. Both Ayurveda & Yoga are native to India. For example, Ayurvedic products do not contain chemicals as they are made from natural herbs.Coconut oil, honey, wheat germ, papaya, sandal wood and sea kelp are some of the ingredients used to make Ayurvedic products. Therefore, Ayurvedic skin products such as cleansers, moisturizers, skin softening creams, massage oils and hair vitalizers are very popular today. These are some of the best souvenirs from India.

For food lovers, spices are a must-buy souvenir from India. Known for its flavorful cuisine, India is home to a wide variety of spices that are used in traditional dishes. You can find these spices in local markets and specialty stores. Not only will you be able to recreate the flavors of India in your own kitchen, but you will also be supporting local farmers and spice traders.

In conclusion, India offers a plethora of souvenirs that are not only unique but also reflect the country's rich culture and traditions. From sarees to handicrafts to spices, there is something for everyone to take home as a reminder of their trip to this beautiful country. So, the next time you visit India, make sure to add these souvenirs to your shopping list. India shopping is vibrant, eclectic & fun.

Firstly, India is a diverse country with cultures, crafts & cuisines that are unique & distinct in each State.. It has an incredible asset in terms of a diverse set of textiles, jewellery and handicrafts. As a matter of fact, the history & culture of India has significantly shaped & contributed to this diversity . Similar variety and range of products are hardly available elsewhere in the world . From the North to the South, East to West ,the India story is absolutely incredible. Handwoven textiles,hand made jewelelry & handicrafts are stunning in their quality & presentation.

