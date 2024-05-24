Submit Release
LYB Announces 7 Percent Increase to Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, representing a 7 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on June 10, 2024, with an ex-dividend and record date of June 3, 2024.

"Today's 7 percent dividend increase reflects LyondellBasell's confidence in our ability to navigate dynamic markets, unlock value with our focused new strategy and grow shareholder returns," said LYB CEO Peter Vanacker. "The increased dividend will mark 2024 as our 14th consecutive year of annual dividend growth."

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

