The updated Customs Laboratory Guide is now available

The WCO has updated the Customs Laboratory Guide (CLG), based on of the Green Customs Action Plan (GCAP), adding guidelines on environmentally safe storage and disposal of samples and residues from Customs laboratories to Section 1.

The CLG is primarily meant to be a practical handbook for the establishment and improvement of Customs laboratories in developing countries.

Section 1 contains the information on the establishment of a Customs laboratory and guidelines have been added to enhance the capability to store and treat samples and residues from Customs laboratories in an environmentally safe way.

The updated CLG, including the updated Section 1, is now available, in English and French, on the WCO Members Web site. (Please note that this is a Members only publication.)