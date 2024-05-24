Enter the Dragon Boat: Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races Return in June

Hong Kong--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- The Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association are proud to announce the highly anticipated 2024 “Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races.” Set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, this legendary sporting event will take place on 15–16 June, 2024, and will see over 170 teams and 4,000 dragon boat athletes from around the world compete over an exhilarating weekend in the heart of Hong Kong. The Races will headline a series of water-splashing activities taking place in Hong Kong this June.

With a rich history dating back to 1976, Hong Kong is recognised as the birthplace of modern competitive dragon boat racing. Today, the annual Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races (IDBR) have become a hallmark event on the global sporting calendar. Beyond its athletic significance, the IDBR has captivated hundreds of thousands of spectators and overseas visitors, offering them a chance to witness the excitement of dragon boat races while immersing themselves in an authentic cultural experience.

In 2024, in addition to race categories for teams of all ages from around the world, as well as the always colourful Fancy Dress Competition, visitors may explore an array of Instagram-ready dragon boat-themed LINE FRIENDS displays and indulge in local specialty drinks and sweets while cheering on the races. There will also be a food lane lining the Avenue of Stars from 8–16 June offering ice-cold drinks, local craft beer, refreshing desserts and more for a day to night experience.

More events splashing into town

There are more water-related activities splashing into Hong Kong this June. Waterbomb, a popular Korean event known for its music and water fights, will make its debut in Hong Kong on 1–2 June at the West Kowloon Cultural District. This exciting festival showcases vibrant performances by renowned Korean artists such as Jay Park, Rain, Jessi, Hyuna and more and offers thrilling water fights involving both the artists and the audience.

On 8 and 9 June, S2O, the largest water music festival in Hong Kong is celebrating its second year in Hong Kong this year and will bring electrifying performances by internationally acclaimed DJs and artists to the Central Harbourfront Event Space.

The Drone and Pyro Show at Victoria Harbour this June

Not to be missed are the monthly Drone and Pyro Shows at Victoria Harbour that elevate the overall appeal of the celebrations. On the night of 10 June, Dragon Boat Festival, a newly curated drone show will be launched over Victoria Harbour, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the festivities that resonate throughout the city. A captivating Pyrotechnic Display will follow on 15 June, the first day of IDBR to invite overseas visitors to enjoy a spectacular show under Hong Kong’s skyline after a full day of exciting races.

Whether witnessing the power, excitement, and cultural splendour of the thrilling Dragon Boat Races, or taking part in an immersive music event by Hong Kong’s world-famous harbourfront, there’s something for everyone in Hong Kong this June. For more details and to start planning your next visit, head to www.discoverhongkong.com/eng

