Seventh European Medicines Agency - Medicines for Europe annual bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 29 May 2024, 14:00 (CEST) to 29 May 2024, 16:00 (CEST)
This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Medicines for Europe is being organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on strategic topics of common interest. Please see further details in the agenda.