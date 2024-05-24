Experienced Financial Expert Takes on Role of CFO at Tina Hydropower Limited

Honiara, Solomon Islands – May 24, 2024 – Tina Hydropower Limited (THL) has engaged Mr. Hyung Joon Jun as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee the financial arrangements for the Tina River Hydropower Development Project construction phase with the pending completion of the access roads and commencement of the hydropower facility. He takes over from previous CFO, Mr Byung Moo Hwang who now resides as the New Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at THL. With a background in global infrastructure projects and financial advisory services, Mr. Hyung Joon Jun joins the THL leadership team with a wealth of experience and passion for developing global infrastructure businesses.

Mr. Hyung Joon Jun’s professional journey includes a tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he was involved in advising Korean EPC companies on global infrastructure market opportunities with a focus on large hydropower projects in the APAC region including projects in Indonesia, Australia, and Solomon Islands where he started working with the Tina River Hydropower Development Project in 2021. “While advising for Tina with PricewaterhouseCoopers, I had such a big commitment to this project, I finally chose to join THL as the CFO so I could make even more of a positive impact,” he says.

While working on a biomass power plant in Fiji, the CFO came to realise that in order to have a successful project in a Pacific country, you need to know and understand the local culture first. “Even though I specialise in numbers, I have a philosophy that numbers should not just stay in numbers. I always try my best to attach a warm heart to numbers, so that my work and efforts can benefit the people I work for, towards a better future,” says Mr Hyung Joon Jun.

Motivated by the significance of the Tina River Hydropower Development Project for the country and people, Mr. Hyung Joon Jun says he will make it his mission to drive its success and set a benchmark for global Public-Private Partnership projects. “My immediate goal as CFO is to stabilise project cash flows and enhance visibility within Solomon Islands and the global infrastructure market.” He goes on to say, “by fostering collaboration with key stakeholders and empowering local talent within THL, we can aim to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability and positive impact on the local community.”

Working closely with the EPC contractor, Hyundai Engineering Company (HEC), the Tina River Hydropower Development Project Office and the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE) Mr Hyung Joon Jun is looking ahead and envisions a year of efficiency, effective communication, and timely project delivery. By aligning efforts towards shared success, he is also focussed on positioning the Tina River Hydropower Development Project as an example of excellence in infrastructure development in Solomon Islands.

ENDS//

For more information contact Sarina Laurence, TRHDP Communications Advisor, ph: +617 432 573 136, sarina@tina-hydro.com

About Tina River Hydro Development Project (TRHDP)

The first large utility-scale renewable energy project for the Solomon Islands delivering benefits such as more affordable electricity and improved accessibility to cleaner, more reliable energy sources for communities now and in the future. It is being implemented by the Solomon Island Government with financing and support from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Asian Development Bank, the Government of Australia, the Green Climate Fund, Korea EX-IM Economic Development Cooperation Fund, and the World Bank.

Find out more on www.tina-hydro.com or follow us on Facebook | on Instagram |on LinkedIn | on YouTube