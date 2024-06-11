EuphoPia Releases Update for AI Chat Game 'ICHAI-CHAT' with Multilingual Support
TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EuphoPia has announced the release of an update for their AI chat game, 'ICHAI-CHAT.' This update expands the game's language support, which originally included Japanese, to now also include English, Chinese, and Korean. With this update, players can converse with AI characters in multiple languages.
Previously, 'ICHAI-CHAT' only supported Japanese, limiting conversations to a single language. With this new update, players can enjoy multilingual communication with the AI character Ivy.
'ICHAI-CHAT' is an AI chat game that offers a natural communication experience with the AI character Ivy. The game is available on iOS/Android mobile apps, PC, and VR platforms, allowing players to enjoy conversations with the adorable Ivy across various devices.
On the iOS/Android mobile app, users can chat with Ivy on their smartphones. Unlike text-based AI chats, Ivy appears on the smartphone screen and reacts to player conversations. Ivy remembers past conversations, enabling more personalized interactions. Increased interaction with Ivy leads to higher levels of affection, making the communication experience more engaging and unique.
Additionally, users can tap Ivy on the screen to trigger reactions, enhancing non-verbal communication through device-specific features.
The PC version includes all the functionalities of the mobile app, with the added feature of a 3D stage (available for a fee). In this 3D stage, Ivy behaves according to real-time events, allowing players to observe Ivy's life through their PC.
Furthermore, the game supports VR, enabling players to experience the 3D stage in virtual reality. The VR version includes exclusive motions, such as petting Ivy, providing a more immersive communication experience.
Players can enjoy conversations with the AI companion, Ivy, sharing everything from daily experiences to deep secrets and worries.
