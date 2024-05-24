Latin superstar Lokixximo Releases ‘HIJO DE NENA’ Album today
Lokixximo has once again captivated the world with a brand new album. This long-awaited album is one amazing fusion of genres, showcasing his genius versatilityBRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer doesn't really feel complete without a new Lokixximo anthem hitting the radio airwaves . Thankfully, the Latin superstar is back with a complete full length album "Hijo De Nena, out today.
The new full-length effort from Lokixximo is actually his most anticipated project, following his previous success working along side Dominican super producers Co Piloto Dalaorden and Nitido Nintendo, Their previous releases "Ella Ta bien" and "Vakera" peaked at the top of radio charts in the US and Colombia, this new album "Hijo De Nena" is set to make an impressive debut on the charts, too.
Among the 9 tracks packed on the album are “Me Libere,” “El Jardinero,” "Halo" ,” “Hoy me levante,” “Happy Birthday,” and “Apt o Crv.” The album opens with “Viviendo en la Maldad” a touching dedication to his mother and ends with the EDM and Mexican regional fusion “Vakera.“
“Last year was a very tough for me, It helped me become a whole new and improved version and artist. This album reflects my growth as it shares experiences from my heart that helped shaped me to a whole better me, my mom's nickname is "Nena", so the album title is showing my mother her son still pushing to make history in music and for her to witness my new journey with this album, our triumphs and struggles growing up inspired this project, songs like "Viviendo en La Maldad" and "Me Libere ” are just pieces of my soul for all the fans to appreciate. said Lokixximo of the album in a statement. “I am happy to share with my fans a concept that is fun for the human spirit and also positive for society with my lyrics, delivery, production, visuals and overall is a true master piece that would stand the test of time.”
Stream Lokixximo's "Hijo de Nena" Spotify , Apple Music , Youtube and all digital stores.
