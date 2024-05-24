CBi Union, a subsidiary of CBiGroup, Wins The Asset Triple A Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the international financial media authority, The Asset, announced the results of the 2024 Asset Triple A Awards. CBi Union, a brand under CBi Group, won the Best Cash Management Solution award.
CBi Union is a payment product under CBiGroup, focusing on serving various customers with needs for foreign exchange settlement and global cash management. Since its launch in 2023, it has been dedicated to providing comprehensive cross-border financial services at very low costs.
Founded in 2017, CBiGroup focuses on the diverse needs of cross-border financial services within the financial system, helping enterprises efficiently engage in international trade and investment. After years of development, CBiGroup's business has expanded to 163 countries and regions worldwide and has established partnerships with over 120 banks and financial institutions, creating a strong global clearing network.
Leveraging its parent company's resources, CBi Union holds multiple payment licenses globally. In terms of business operations, it can provide customers with financial services including online offshore account opening, personal bank card processing, real-time exchange, and rapid settlement. It supports global payments in major currencies such as USD, EUR, and offshore RMB.
Regarding this award, a CBi Union representative stated: "In the future, we will leverage cutting-edge technology and continuously innovate and improve service quality to create a safer and more convenient payment environment for our customers. We will also strengthen cooperation with professional partners to jointly promote the development of financial technology."
About The Asset:
The Asset's annual Triple A Awards are authoritative awards in the fields of corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain, and risk management solutions. They aim to recognize financial investment institutions with outstanding performance in the past year. The awards are considered one of the most credible in the Asian investment community, covering various financial institutions such as commercial banks and investment banks, and enjoy high influence and authority in the international financial market.
