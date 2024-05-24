The Fuzzies: A New Horror Feature Film Begins Production Mid-June

Get ready to experience a new level of surrealist horror as the production of the highly anticipated feature film The Fuzzies is set to begin mid-June.

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to experience a new level of surrealist horror as the production of the highly anticipated feature film The Fuzzies is set to begin mid-June. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Josh Funk, this film promises to blend the bizarre and unsettling elements of Jan Švankmajer's stop motion surrealism with the playful campiness of Sam Raimi's classic horror style.Logline: When childhood friends reunite to mourn their now-famous friend, they are thrust into a nightmare at her eerie estate, where they must battle grotesque puppets and sinister stop-motion creatures to survive.The Fuzzies is based on the critically acclaimed short film of the same name, created by the talented duo Josh Funk and Dustin Vaught. The original short film captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror, comedy and stop motion animation. The feature adaptation is expected to expand on this foundation, delivering an even more immersive and terrifyingly hilarious experience.The screenplay, co-written by Josh Funk and Dustin Vaught, dives deeper into the eerie world of The Fuzzies, promising to push the boundaries of conventional horror. The story is set to be a chilling exploration of fear and imagination, designed to haunt audiences long after the credits roll.The film boasts a stellar cast including Rocío de la Grana (Prisoner of the Prophet, Moxie), Baylee Toney (Classified, The Redeemer), Dustin Vaught (The Oldest View, Ed Rock), Karen Leigh Sharp (Twisted), and Seph Casani. Each actor brings a unique presence to the screen, enhancing the film’s eerie atmosphere and surreal narrative.The film is executive produced by Margie Geddes (Tesla, Love in Kilnerry, Love, Charlie: The Charlie Trotter Story), as well as Katrina & Nicholas DecarloDirector Josh Funk expressed his excitement: "Bringing The Fuzzies to life as a feature film is a dream come true. Our goal is to create a hauntingly beautiful horror experience that will resonate with fans of the genre and beyond. With our incredible cast and crew, we are set to create something truly special."Co-writer Dustin Vaught added: "The short film was just the beginning. This feature will dive much deeper into the odd and twisted world we've envisioned. We can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store."Production for The Fuzzies will take place in various locations across Northern California, selected to amplify the film's surreal and unsettling ambiance. The team is committed to maintaining the high standard set by the short film while exploring new and innovative approaches to horror filmmaking.