Salvation Army Disaster-Relief Teams at Work in Greenfield, Iowa

Greenfield, Iowa (May 23, 2024) - Multiple Salvation Army disaster-relief teams have been at work in Greenfield, providing food, snacks and hydration in the wake of a deadly tornado that struck the town Tuesday.

Salvation Army teams from Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, met Wednesday with area officials to better assess the level of need in Greenfield and determine a plan for Salvation Army disaster-relief operations going forward.

Plans now call for a Salvation Army canteen to rove about the town on Thursday, providing a mobile food-and-hydration service to storm-impacted individuals, as well as first responders and recovery crews.

After that, plans call for Salvation Army teams to serve hundreds of breakfasts on each of the following days: Friday through Monday (May 24-27). Breakfast service will begin at 7 a.m. each day; roughly half of the breakfasts will be delivered directly to storm-impacted individuals/first responders/recovery crews around town, while the other half will be served at St. John’s Church (303 NE Elm St. in Greenfield), where the community has set up a storm-relief center.

Authorities reported that 4 people were killed and 35 injured in the tornado, which tore a path from the southwest end of the central Iowa community of 2,000 all the way to the northeast end of town.

The Salvation Army is prepared to provide disaster relief within the Greenfield area for as long as needed.

Anyone wishing to donate to The Salvation Army’s ongoing disaster-relief efforts in Greenfield may do so online at salvationarmy-desmoines.org

