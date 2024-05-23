The Salvation Army Bell County Responds to Tornado Damage in Temple/Belton, Texas

Temple, Texas (May 23, 2024) – The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Team is onsite in Bell County offering drinks and food to residents of storm-affected communities as power companies work to restore power across the city. At least 40,000 residents remain without power as of Thursday morning, as storms continue to roll through the area. The widespread storm system produced high winds and an E2/E3 tornado touchdown in the West Adams area of Temple. The hardest hit areas are Lake Point and Lake Point Terrace.

The Salvation Army, in cooperation with the City of Temple Emergency Management team, is coordinating efforts in the hardest hit areas. The Salvation Army Bell County mobile feeding unit served bottles of cold water and snacks at the Walmart Supercenter, talking with many people affected by last night’s devastating rainfall and resulting power outages.

“As the emergency disaster and power company teams work to regain power across the city, community needs are constantly changing,” said Lt. Jacobs Gilliam, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army in Bell County. “In coordination with the City of Temple and partner agencies, The Salvation Army team is concentrating our efforts to offer bottled water and snacks to those still without power and dealing with the impact of loss of electricity in their homes. We will continually update our location and provisions as needed. Follow The Salvation Army Bell County FB page to keep up with the location and services being offered.”

After receiving a cold bottle of water, one gentleman shared his experience during the height of the storm with Lt. Gilliam. He and his 80-year-old mother were driving on W. Adams Ave and sought shelter under the canopy at a convenience store. “The winds were so strong that it moved our car a full four feet from where I parked. Fortunately, my mother and I were fine and didn’t suffer any injuries.” He explained that he felt blessed to be safe, even though his vehicle and home suffered severe damage. “The storm caused damage to my roof and house, but nothing that can’t be fixed. Thank you, Salvation Army, for being here for those in need."

“The Salvation Army relies on financial donations from the public and committed corporate partners, like the Walmart Supercenter in Temple who is collaborating with The Salvation Army Bell County’s response efforts,” said Gilliam. “One hundred percent of all donations designated for disaster assistance supports the work taking place on the streets of Bell County this week.”

For more information about the ongoing service in Bell County, please go to The Salvation Army’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyBellCounty. To donate go to www.salvationarmybellcounty.org.

