Hundreds more affordable homes coming to Metro Vancouver

CANADA, May 23 - George Heyman, MLA for Vancouver-Fairview –

“There are now nearly 40,000 homes available for families, individuals, seniors and students in Metro Vancouver as a result of our direct investments and policy changes. This partnership adds another 2,000, which is a welcome addition to our growing Fairview community. However, the need is great, so we will continue to work in partnership and ensure that we deliver the homes people need to thrive in the community they call home.”

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“Many people in North Vancouver are struggling to find homes to live in that are within their reach. That is why it’s great to see that affordable housing in North Vancouver is being planned in the second phase of this partnership between the Province and Metro Vancouver. This means that more people, including familieswith children, seniors and individuals, will be able to access these new homes in the years to come.”

Fin Donnelly, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain –

“Phase two is a welcome project bringing safe, affordable housing to our community. I’m happy to see this partnership between the Province and Metro Vancouver, which will make a significant and real difference to the people in Coquitlam.”

Dan Ruimy, chair, Metro Vancouver Housing Committee –

“The progress Metro Vancouver Housing has made already on developing more than 600 new rental homes is a testament to the way that effective collaboration between all orders of government and other partners can result in building more housing faster. We are excited to build on our momentum and deliver on larger projects that will have an even greater regional impact.”

Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver –

“We are grateful for this critical investment to build more affordable housing options in Vancouver, and across the region. Communities need people and people need homes. We look forward to continued collaboration with other levels of government and partners to help Vancouver become a place where everyone, regardless of income, can find stability and a place they can call home.”

Mike Little, mayor of the District of North Vancouver –

“The path to true affordability in our housing market comes from all agencies working together, collectively. The Riverside Drive development is the first Metro Vancouver project in the District of North Vancouver, and we are very pleased to see it moving forward.”

Richard Stewart, mayor of Coquitlam –

"The City of Coquitlam values the investment and collaboration between the Province in their responsibility for housing, and Metro Vancouver in their historical contributions to housing in the region. We support the creation of new housing and non-market housing partnerships in order to help ensure that our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to stay and build their futures in this community."