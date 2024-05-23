Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement following the favourable decision in the Surrey police transition judicial review litigation:

“People in Surrey want this to be over. I am hopeful that today’s ruling is the time to come together to complete the transition to the Surrey Police Service.

“The safety of people in Surrey and across British Columbia has always been my main priority. Every action I have taken has been rooted in ensuring safe and effective policing so that when people call 911, help is on the way.

“This ruling helps to provide certainty for the future of policing in Surrey, and I look forward to continuing that work.”