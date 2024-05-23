City of Delta celebrates groundbreaking for new synthetic turf field at Mackie Park

CANADA, May 23 - From City of Delta: https://www.delta.ca/community-culture/happening-delta/news/city-delta-celebrates-groundbreaking-new-synthetic-turf

Today, the City of Delta, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia and Delta School District, came together for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the construction of a second synthetic turf field at Mackie Park. This project represents another significant stride towards enhancing recreational facilities and meeting the growing demand for sports infrastructure in our community.

In attendance were Mayor George V. Harvie, alongside Delta Councillors Rod Binder, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh, Jennifer Johal, and Dylan Kruger, as well as Delta North MLA and Minister of Housing, the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Delta School Board representatives, and distinguished guests.

Replacing the gravel field behind Gray Elementary, the new synthetic turf field will boast a full-size soccer pitch and a high school-rules football field. Key components of the project include LED field lighting, perimeter fencing and walkway, bleachers, a below-grade drainage system, and new field equipment.

Funded by the BC Growing Communities Fund, this $5 million project underscores the Province's commitment to assisting local governments in addressing the demands for enhanced infrastructure and amenities, particularly in parks and recreation facilities.

“As a former teacher, I know how important it is to have spaces for students to connect, play and have fun,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We’re partnering with communities to fund projects like this that improve infrastructure and build strong, healthy, and vibrant communities.”

“This new turf field at Mackie Park is a great addition to our community amenities,” said Ravi Kahlon, MLA for North Delta. “With the addition of the new track at North Delta High School, cricket pitch at Delview Park, and this new turf field, we are creating excellent opportunities for our future generations.”

“Together with the Province’s funding support, this new turf field at Mackie Park signifies our commitment to providing quality recreational spaces for our community. It ensures that athletes of all ages have access to top-tier facilities right here in Delta,” stated Mayor George V. Harvie. “We are grateful for our ongoing collaboration with Delta School District to provide much-needed infrastructure that will meet the demand of our residents right across the City for years to come.”

“On behalf of the Delta Board of Education, I’d like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Province and the City of Delta for their continued investment in our community. Having such excellent access to the freedom and space that Mackie Park provides encourages students to get outside and be active. This is so important for physical health and mental well-being, both of which play a key role in supporting students’ learning,” said Chair Val Windsor, Delta School District Board of Education.

The new Mackie Park synthetic turf field is scheduled to be ready for play by Spring 2025.

Situated between Sands Secondary and Gray Elementary schools, Mackie Park offers a blend of amenities, including walking trails, a natural area along the east side of the park, and an enclosed off-leash dog area with a water fountain, attracting walkers, runners, and pet owners alike.

To learn more about this project, visit https://letstalk.delta.ca/MackieParkTurf