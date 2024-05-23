Church Of God In Christ Leader Bishop J. Drew Sheard to Deliver Commencement Address at Pentecostal Theological Seminary

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) Education Commission is pleased to announce that Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard will deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of 2024 at the Pentecostal Theological Seminary (PTS). The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in Cleveland, TN.

This event marks a momentous occasion as COGIC celebrates the first successful year of the collaborative degree programs between the CH Mason Theological Seminary (CHMTS) and the Pentecostal Theological Seminary. Presiding Bishop Sheard, with his dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering the spiritual growth of the church and beyond, will bless graduates, faculty, and the community with his wisdom.

"We are honored to have Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard address our graduates," said Bishop Chadwick F. Carlton, Chancellor of the Church Of God In Christ Education Commission. "His visionary leadership and dedication to the spiritual and educational advancement of our community are truly inspirational. This collaboration between CHMTS and PTS is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in theological education."

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed his excitement about the commencement, stating, "It is a privilege to speak to the graduating class of 2024. This collaboration between CH Mason Theological Seminary and Pentecostal Theological Seminary represents a significant milestone in our mission to equip and empower future leaders of the church. I look forward to celebrating their achievements and encouraging them as they embark on their journey of faith and service."

For additional information about the commencement and other events regarding the CHMTS and PTS collaboration, please visit our website: [www.masonseminary.org].

About the Church Of God In Christ:

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination with a rich history and a global reach. COGIC is the fourth-largest Protestant group in the United States, with more than 13,000 churches in 105 countries and millions of adherents worldwide. Under the leadership of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, COGIC continues to grow and serve communities worldwide, spreading its message of faith, hope, and love.