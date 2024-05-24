Engage To Launch Its First Pilot In Historic Downtown Alpharetta Georgia
Alpharetta merchants and customers will pilot the world's first communication channel built on payment transactions...not PIIALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchants and customers want to engage and communicate but to do so they must use existing communication channels, outside the sale, such as email, text, and messaging. All of these channels require some type of personal information. In addition to the friction of having to provide and collect that information, there has been a massive market shift in customer behavior and restrictions related to personal data making it even harder for merchants and customers to engage.
Engage solved this critical problem using the one universal touch point for all commerce around the globe … the sale itself. There have been a lot of amazing advancements in payment technology but the card transaction itself has never changed or evolved. Card transactions are used only for monetary settlement and displayed as static, information-only line items in cardholder applications. Engage’s patented technology represents true innovation by evolving existing card transactions into a modern communication channel solving all of the current limitations of existing channels.
Engage uses a standard card transaction to connect buyers and sellers enabling them to communicate directly within their mobile or web-based digital banking applications without requiring any personal information or any changes to merchant systems. Customers simply make a purchase and are connected to merchants where they shop. Not only that but Engage turns historically static transactions into dynamic, two-way engagement points.
"Engage is proud to be based in Alpharetta, so of course, we wanted to make our technology available to our hometown merchants and customers first. We are excited to have signed up and be working with so many of the incredible merchants that make Alpharetta truly unique and are now inviting customers to sign up to help pilot our world-first technology, ” says Engage Founder, Sean Mallean.
Banking providers facilitate the most important interaction between a merchant and a customer – the card transaction. But the point of sale is a single, fleeting moment. Relationships between merchants and customers often continue long afterwards through other channels. Engage now puts card issuers and merchant acquirers at the center of the ongoing merchant-customer relationship.
Acquirers simply provide the Engage application to their merchants which requires no integration for the acquirers or merchants. This application is used by merchants to create content and manage communications. Issuers use a lightweight plug-in to enhance their digital banking application adding engagement and communication capabilities as well as turning static transactions into interactive engagement points.
Engage is not an advertising company but instead is a two-way communications channel supporting any type of engagement from content about upcoming events to one-click, transaction-level feedback. The solution was designed from the ground up to be globally scalable and compliant. This was done by making the integrations extremely lightweight and the tools for merchants and customers extremely easy to use and completely self-service.
Engage is the world's first communication channel built on payment transactions…not PII. Our groundbreaking technology uses a standard card transaction to create a communication channel allowing merchants and customers to communicate right within their existing digital banking platforms, putting banking providers at the center of the ongoing merchant-customer relationship, without requiring any personal information or any changes to merchant systems.
Founded by Sean Mallean, the former Head of Global Strategy for JPMorgan Chase and a fintech and payments thought leader with over 25 years of industry experience including several of his own start-ups as well as strategic leadership positions within some of the world’s largest banks and technology companies.
