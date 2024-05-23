Tanya Lee Appointed to Prestigious National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Tanya Lee

Tanya Lee, NDWBC Project Manager and CEO of Tanya Lee LLC, joins NSBA Leadership Council, recognized for her exceptional leadership and small business advocacy.

RUGBY, ND, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya Lee, Contract Project Manager at the North Dakota Women's Business Center (NDWBC) and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tanya Lee LLC, has been selected to join the prestigious National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. This appointment recognizes Lee's outstanding leadership and advocacy within the small business community.

The NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, operating on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Tanya Lee joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other distinguished small-business advocates from across the country, working to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

With her dual roles at the NDWBC and Tanya Lee LLC, Lee brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the NSBA Leadership Council. As the Contracted Project Manager at NDWBC, she is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering their success through strategic initiatives and support programs. As CEO and Founder of Tanya Lee LLC, she has demonstrated her commitment to innovation and strategic growth, driving impactful initiatives to enhance brand visibility and accelerate revenue growth.

In addition to her professional achievements, Tanya Lee holds a Certified Brain Injury Specialist (CBIS) Certificate, demonstrating her dedication to assisting brain-injured individuals by providing critical skills and resources. The CBIS title reflects advanced training and work experience in the field of brain injury, including knowledge of the medical, physical, cognitive, neurobehavioral, and psychosocial effects brain injuries can have on survivors.

"I am honored and excited to join the NSBA Leadership Council," said Lee. "As a passionate advocate for small businesses, particularly women-owned enterprises, I look forward to collaborating with fellow council members to address the critical issues facing our community, such as access to funding and capital, work-life balance, and limited access to networks and mentorship opportunities."

Lee's appointment to the NSBA Leadership Council underscores her dedication to driving positive change and championing the interests of small businesses nationwide. Her strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly contribute to the council's efforts to shape policies that support small-business growth and prosperity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tanya Lee to the NSBA Leadership Council," said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "Her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to small-business advocacy make her a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to working together to advance the interests of small businesses across the country."

For more information on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.

About Tanya Lee: Tanya Lee is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of driving business success and fostering innovation. With expertise in marketing, entrepreneurship, and community development, Lee is committed to empowering small businesses and driving positive change in her community. She also holds a Certified Brain Injury Specialist Certificate, demonstrating her dedication to assisting brain-injured individuals with critical skills and resources.