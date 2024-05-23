Accelerate NC Career Celebration spotlights workforce training successes   

The “Accelerate NC Career Celebration” at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center on May 7, 2024, brought together key players in the complex ecosystem that makes North Carolina a global leader in life sciences manufacturing.

Photo by SP Murray/NCBiotech

This inaugural event recognized 69 individuals who have recently joined the life sciences workforce alongside their peers, teachers, employers, family and friends.

It was a real-world example of ideas becoming reality for Laura Rowley, Ph.D., vice president of life sciences economic development at NCBiotech, as she opened the ceremony with an explanation of its history.

“We are here together today because of a $25 million U.S. Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant,” she said.

“While we are incredibly fortunate to live in a state with a long-life sciences history, this opportunity challenged us to elevate training and industry relationships to another level to enable more North Carolinians – particularly those who have been historically excluded from the sector – to have the awareness, resources, training, and connectivity, to secure fulfilling and family-sustaining life-sciences careers.”

Rowley explained that the Accelerate North Carolina – Life Sciences Manufacturing coalition of partners has worked over the past 16 months to provide scholarships, expand training offerings, meet one-on-one with students to navigate hurdles, and establish apprenticeships.

“And today, we’re here together to celebrate individuals – you – who have recently launched your life sciences careers,” she said.

Those recently hired were graduates of BioWork, a certificate program offered at 13 North Carolina community colleges that teaches the fundamentals of working as a process technician in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, or chemical manufacturing facilities.

NC Accelerate Career Celebration attendees - Photo by SP Murray/NCBiotech

Some individuals completed BioWork as part of the Made in Durham’s BULLS Life Sciences Academy. The BULLS program provides young adults in Durham County a $10,000 life stipend and wraparound support services to empower them to complete BioWork at Durham Technical Community College and gain employment at local life sciences manufacturing companies in the Research Triangle.

Other individuals completed BioWork and became apprentices through the North Carolina Life Sciences Apprenticeship Consortium (NCLSAC). The consortium is utilizing funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to offer scholarships for 220 North Carolinians to take BioWork at a local community college and qualify for apprenticeships at leading life sciences manufacturing companies to continue their education and gain valuable on-the-job training.

Among the participants was White House representative Dan Koh, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

“Job creation is at the center of President Biden’s vision to invest in America,” said Koh. “By expanding access to career training and job opportunities in the life sciences, Accelerate NC and the Build Back Better Regional Challenge – made possible through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan – are transforming futures and empowering families for generations to come.”

Abigail Smith, CSL Seqirus - Photo by SP Murray/NCBiotech

Rowley thanked corporate partners, including Amgen, Biogen, Lilly, Merck, Novartis Gene Therapies, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer for their engagement from the start and their financial commitment to seed the Accelerate NC initiatives. Companies that have since joined the NCLSAC, and the other life sciences employers across the state were also recognized for providing career opportunities for North Carolinians.

One speaker was a newly trained, newly hired worker being celebrated, Abigail Smith, of Cary. Smith told attendees about her personal journey that led to her new job as a calibration technician at CSL Seqirus in Holly Springs. “I feel like the world is open to me,” she said, “and that’s so exciting.”

Earlier this month the former Home Depot employee received a Biopharmaceutical Technology Associate in Applied Science degree from Wake Tech Community College (WTCC). In November 2023, while working on her degree, Smith was hired as a maintenance technician apprentice at CSL Seqirus. That provided her with valuable experience plus a full-time worker’s paycheck while attending WTCC classes. Read more about Abigail Smith’s career journey in this article on the WTCC website.

Following Smith’s remarks, those being celebrated were called on stage for a round of applause, a photo opportunity with representatives from their company or their community college, and a chance to sign an Accelerate NC poster.

Thirty-one individuals were celebrated in-person for launching new careers at the following companies:

Amgen:

James Butler, manufacturing associate

Gordon Thomas Jr., manufacturing associate

Dominique Woodards, utilities maintenance technician

James Just, manufacturing associate I - apprentice

Kimberly Kiss, manufacturing associate I

Faythe Owens, manufacturing associate II

Grifols:

Ana Banks, fractionation technician

Juana Florido, purification technician

Christopher Gonzalez, filling technician

bioMerieux:

Sontisha Jordan, bulk formulation technician

CSL Seqirus:

Jose Castillo, maintenance apprentice technician

Abigail Smith, maintenance apprentice technician

Labcorp:

Sumer Jenkins, specimen accessioner

Lilly:

Megan Armitage, process technician

Ousseynou Barry, senior technician device assembly

Jacqueline Matthews, operations apprentice

Hashmatullah Pardisi, process technician/packaging

Desiree Turner, operations apprentice

Novo Nordisk:

Robert Cheek, manufacturing operator

Daniella Florido, API manufacturing associate I

Joseph Guglietta, API manufacturing associate

Kanae Harris, manufacturing operator I

Ashley Hedrick, API manufacturing associate I

Ethan Howe, API manufacturing associate

Wayne Long, API manufacturing associate I

Noah Netter, filling tech

Oritsemoyowa Omamofe, manufacturing operator I

Damon Sanders, manufacturing operator I

Cleveland Lamar Smith, warehouse operator

Paul Weinhold, industrial maintenance technician

Nikita Zakharov, manufacturing operator I

The following were unable to attend the event, but were recognized for completing BioWork training and securing employment with North Carolina-based companies:

Naomi Atwater – Andersen Scientific

Khalid Oloko – Biogen

Zach Rankin – Biogen

Armond Sahe – Biogen

Craig Jarvis – Biogen

Katherine Limlingan – Biogen

Alban Fergusson – bioMeriuex

Henry Hatcher – Grifols

Elizabeth Cortez Juarez - Grifols

Georgette Dossou – Guerbet

Caroline Hegwer – KBI Biopharma

Marissa Martinez – KBI Biopharma

Lundyn Reid – Lilly

Desiree Turner – Lilly

Chloe Allen – Novo Nordisk

Nikita Benner – Novo Nordisk

Brett Cox – Novo Nordisk

Aristides Cruz – Novo Nordisk

Manuel Gomes – Novo Nordisk

Elvira Hernandez – Novo Nordisk

Kane Keleel – Novo Nordisk

Caleb Kornegay – Novo Nordisk

Chrispin Mbuyi – Novo Nordisk

Cooper McKinnon – Novo Nordisk

Amber Rose – Novo Nordisk

Cory Robinson – Novonesis

Niyah Taylor - Octapharma Plasma

Anthony McDougald – Pfizer

Diaundra McLeod – Pfizer

Connor Reardon – Pfizer

Mikeya Welsh – Pfizer

Alamance Community College, Central Carolina Community College, Durham Tech, Johnston Community College, Vance-Granville Community College, and Wake Tech Community College were recognized for their contributions of providing life sciences manufacturing training.

The event closed with a call to continue welcoming more North Carolinians into the state’s life sciences community. To become a part of Accelerate NC, join the community platform here.