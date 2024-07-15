Cambrex to open new stability storage facility in Durham

Cambrex, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with operations in High Point and Durham, has announced that its stability storage business known as Q1 Scientific will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Durham later this year. Q1 offers environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries.

The Durham facility will house ICH stability chambers covering a variety of conditions,

including ultralow temperature storage. -Photo from Cambrex

The new facility will bring advanced storage capabilities to a location next to Cambrex’s existing analytical facility in RTP. It will initially feature seven ICH stability chambers covering a variety of conditions — including ultralow temperature storage — and will provide same-day and next-day delivery across the US.

During phase 2, which is scheduled for completion within the next two years, the facility will expand to include 20 chambers, ultimately providing up to 20,000 cubic feet of storage space.

“We are thrilled to expand Q1 Scientific’s reach into Durham, North Carolina, enhancing our ability to serve pharmaceutical companies across North America,” said Cambrex CEO Tom Loewald. “This investment not only broadens our footprint but also leverages Q1 Scientific’s extensive expertise in the stability storage business.”

The new facility in Durham will complement Q1 Scientific’s existing operations in Waterford, Ireland, and Liège, Belgium, providing locations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Q1 Scientific’s new stability storage facility will be located next to Cambrex’s existing

analytical facility in RTP. -Photo from Cambrex

“Operating three sites globally will be a significant benefit to our customers, who can now expect faster turnaround times for the return of samples and greater temperature-controlled transport options across the US and Europe,” said Stephen Delaney, managing director of Q1 Scientific.

Cambrex, which acquired Q1 Scientific in 2022, continues to grow its capabilities and expand capacity throughout North America and Europe to meet increasing demand for outsourced drug development and manufacturing services.