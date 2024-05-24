In tribute this Memorial Weekend, FOUR FACE WEST releasing first single "A Brilliant Sky" from upcoming Album
Four Face West, a folk-rock ensemble from Los Angeles announces the release of their poignant single "A Brilliant Sky" for Memorial Day Weekend, May 24, 2024.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Face West, a folk-rock ensemble from Los Angeles announces the release of their poignant single "A Brilliant Sky" for Memorial Day Weekend, May 24, 2024.
Inspired by a true story from World War II, "A Brilliant Sky" pays homage to the courage of fighter pilots and the enduring power of love amidst the turmoil of war. Set against the backdrop of a doomed pilot's journey and his longing lover's wait, the song captures the essence of sacrifice and devotion.
"As we approach Memorial Day, it's important to honor the brave individuals who have served and sacrificed for our country," says Tom Bralley, vocalist and mandolin player for Four Face West. "Our single 'A Brilliant Sky' is a tribute to their courage and resilience, and we hope it resonates deeply with listeners. We all have family who served.”
Four Face West’s sound is a harmonious blend of vocals (The Byrds) and rich instrumentation (The Band) combined with eclectic songwriting (Barenaked Ladies.) The band originally formed during the heyday of the Los Angeles Country Rock Movement and was then known as Trigger Happy. After years of pursuing individual musical endeavors, the band reunited remotely during the pandemic, reigniting their creative spark and crafting a new body of original music.
"A Brilliant Sky" will be available on all major streaming platforms on May 24, 2024, and serves as the precursor to Four Face West's eponymous 14-song album, slated for release in the summer of 2024. With their signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and captivating melodies, the band invites listeners to embark on a musical journey through tales of love, resilience, and the human spirit.
For more information and updates on Four Face West, visit their official website:
www.FourFaceWest.com
ADVANCE PREVIEW
If you would like to see and hear an advance preview of A Brilliant Sky, click the links below:
Video Single
https://youtu.be/bZT3_KtRKYg?si=F9mEbxZ1-RjqD1hh
Audio Single
https://fourfacewest.com/track/3670684/a-brilliant-sky
