Governor Newsom signs bill to protect abortion care for Arizona patients in California

Legislative leaders & abortion providers

California Legislative Women’s Caucus Chair Senator Skinner: “With Governor Newsom’s signature on SB 233, our Arizona sisters can come to California to get the health care they need from their own doctors, who they know and rely on. And their Arizona doctors can come to California without fear of spending 2 to 5 years in prison — the penalty under Arizona’s 1864 law. Once again California has made it crystal clear for all those who need or deliver essential reproductive care: We’ve got your back.”

California Assembly Majority Leader Aguiar-Curry, Vice Chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus: “For many years, but especially since the Dobbs decision, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus has led on all of the legislative responses to the attacks on abortion and reproductive rights. We have passed legislation to expand, protect, and strengthen access to reproductive health care in our state, including access to safe abortions for all Californians, and refugees from other states seeking such care. Arizona’s courts, however, think Arizonans should live in 1864. So, to Arizona people of child-bearing age, and those who love and support them, we have your back; At least until you get the chance to reverse this attack on your rights on the Arizona ballot this November.”

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California President & CEO Jodi Hicks: “As we continue to navigate a chaotic national abortion landscape, we appreciate Governor Newsom and the California Legislative Women’s Caucus for their continued commitment to advocating for additional tools that support abortion providers’ ability to serve patients. Together, we will continue to work to ensure that all who are forced to leave their home state to access abortion care can get the services they need and deserve in California.”

California Medical Association President Dr. Tanya Spirtos: “As attacks on reproductive freedom continue to undermine decades of progress in women’s health care, the California Medical Association applauds Governor Newsom and the California Legislative Women’s Caucus for their swift action to ensure that our state remains a safe haven for all physicians who seek to provide vital, often life-saving reproductive health care, including abortions. We strongly believe that reproductive freedom is a fundamental human right and that personal medical decisions should be made by patients in consultation with their health care providers.”

About the law

SB 233 will temporarily allow licensed Arizona doctors in good standing to provide abortion and abortion-related care to Arizona patients traveling to California through November 30, 2024. The Arizona doctors would be under the oversight of California’s Medical Board and Osteopathic Medical Board and would be required to first provide registration information to those boards before providing abortion care in California. The bill contains an urgency clause and takes effect immediately.

Arizona leaders identified a need to expedite the ability for Arizona abortion providers to continue to provide care to Arizonans as a way to support patients in their state seeking abortion care in California. This bill is part of a shared effort to ensure that all Arizonans can continue to get the care they need.

Bigger picture

In the less than 2 years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Governor Newsom, in partnership with the California Legislature, has built California into a national leader for reproductive freedom and expanded the fight nationwide through the 23-governor Reproductive Freedom Alliance.

People seeking abortion care or information about reproductive health care in California, should visit Abortion.CA.Gov.

For the bill text, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.