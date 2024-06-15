California Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious:

“Jennifer and I offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and entire Los Angeles County Fire Department for the loss of Firefighter Andrew Pontious. His service protecting the Los Angeles community will never be forgotten.”

On June 14, 2024, Firefighter Pontious died while responding to an emergency in Antelope Valley.

Firefighter Pontious, 52, was a nearly two-decade veteran of the fire service who was most recently assigned to a four-member fire engine at Station 93 in Palmdale.

He is survived by his wife and children.

In honor of Firefighter Pontious, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

# # #