DOH News Release – Kaua’i District Health Office Conducts CASPER Survey for Emergency Preparedness and Climate Change Concerns

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

KAUAʻI DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICE CONDUCTS CASPER SURVEY FOR EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS AND CLIMATE CHANGE CONCERNS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 23, 2024 24-066

LĪHUʻE, HAWAIʻI — The Kaua‘i District Health Office (KDHO) will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey to assess the emergency preparedness level of Kauaʻi households.

“The responses will build upon prior CASPER surveys to assess household emergency preparedness and evacuation plans, as well as help us to understand household awareness and concerns regarding climate change and communicable diseases,” said KDHO Deputy District Health Officer Lauren Guest. “The information we learn enables KDHO and the county to better meet our community’s needs before, during and after a disaster. In addition, CASPER surveys are a valuable training opportunity for our staff.”

Survey teams will go door-to-door June 3-7, 2024, in 30 randomly selected census blocks. Seven houses within each block will be systematically selected and surveyed for a total of 210 attempted household-level surveys. Teams comprise Department of Health (DOH) staff with support from the Kauaʻi Medical Reserve Corps, and the American Red Cross.

The survey takes about 10 minutes and selected households will be asked about their emergency and evacuation plans; concerns regarding climate change and communicable diseases; and general questions about life on Kaua‘i. All survey responses will be confidential, and survey teams will not collect names or addresses.

Team members will wear vests identifying themselves as part of the DOH survey team and will carry identification cards. Selected households will be offered the opportunity to complete the survey over the phone, if preferred.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.

This will be the seventh Department of Health CASPER survey conducted on Kauaʻi.

To view prior CASPER survey reports, please visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/Casper/

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

Kristen.W[email protected]