Governor Cooper Vetoes One Bill

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on his veto of HB 198:﻿

“Protecting North Carolina's beauty should be a top priority, but this legislation allows tree cutting and destruction of native plants around billboards. In February, I signed Executive Order 305, which sets comprehensive goals for restoring and protecting natural areas, prioritizing native plants and planting one million trees. North Carolina's scenic landscapes are one of the reasons why our state just broke records with our tourism economy, and why we have one of the most beautiful places in the world to live. Therefore, I veto the bill.”

