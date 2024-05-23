Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,193 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Vetoes One Bill

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on his veto of HB 198:﻿

“Protecting North Carolina's beauty should be a top priority, but this legislation allows tree cutting and destruction of native plants around billboards. In February, I signed Executive Order 305, which sets comprehensive goals for restoring and protecting natural areas, prioritizing native plants and planting one million trees. North Carolina's scenic landscapes are one of the reasons why our state just broke records with our tourism economy, and why we have one of the most beautiful places in the world to live. Therefore, I veto the bill.”

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Vetoes One Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more