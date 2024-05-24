Counting Down: From Before .XYZ to After .XYZ - T-10 to 10 Years!

XYZ Registry, the owner and operator of the popular .xyz domain name, is beginning the countdown to its decade-iversary.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XYZ Registry, the owner and operator of the popular .xyz domain name, is beginning the countdown to its decade-iversary. Over ten chapters, journey through a decade of innovation with .xyz. From its ambitious inception to quickly becoming a leader in the domain industry, each press release will unveil a year of .xyz’s history, challenges, and triumphs. See all chapters as they unfold: https://gen.xyz/ten.

This is the story of .xyz—a story about pushing boundaries and redefining how the world connects online.

XYZ Registry Celebrates a Decade of Innovation

Chapter 1: Before XYZ, Reflecting on the Pioneering Years (2012-2014)

As XYZ Registry approaches its 10th-anniversary celebration, we take a nostalgic journey back to the early years of .xyz. From its inception, .xyz has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the Internet's domain name system, offering choice and accessibility in domain names for all businesses and individuals worldwide.

A Bold Beginning (BXYZ - 2012)

Born in 1985, the same year as the iconic .COM domain, our founder Daniel Negari embarked on a visionary quest in the late 1990s. Faced with the scarcity of available .COM domains, Daniel found himself stuck with longer, less desirable options. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to conceptualize the idea of creating a new country code TLD by acquiring his own country, and strategically renaming it to a generic term. After failing to acquire a country, Daniel founded XYZ.COM LLC, poised to seize an opportunity in the new generic top-level domain landscape. The birth of .xyz was fueled by a vision to "reset the internet" and introduce much-needed competition with the most generic domain ending ever - .xyz.

After investing $185,000 in the application fee and establishing a strategic partnership with CentralNic (1), XYZ caught the attention of global media outlets. XYZ's ambition and potential began to emerge. Historic coverage from VentureBeat (2), Tech.co (3), and the BBC (4), highlighted .xyz's universal appeal and its potential to disrupt traditional domain extensions like .com. Daniel's foresight in recognizing the need for a universal, memorable, and affordable domain option laid the foundation for .xyz to usher in a new era of identity.

ICANN Approval and Public Interest (2013)

In 2013, a pivotal milestone was reached as ICANN approved the .xyz domain (5). Initial skepticism from traditional stakeholders gradually gave way to intrigue as .xyz gained traction, thanks to strategic marketing efforts by the XYZ Team.

Rapid Expansion and Market Leadership (2014)

The year 2014 marked the general availability of .xyz, with the first-ever domain public registration being chanel.xyz. The official launch on June 2nd ignited explosive growth for .xyz, making it the first new generic top-level domain (gTLD) to surpass 750,000 registrations (6). The launch campaign "Pressing the reset button on the internet" resonated globally, with .xyz being adopted in over 200 languages and capturing the imagination of a diverse audience. Strategic sponsorships, including support for the New Zealand Olympic Bobsled team (7), and strategic acquisitions like Yahoo’s former office space in Santa Monica (8), underscored the domain's rising influence and the successful execution of XYZ's vision.

Looking Forward

As we delve deeper into the journey of .xyz, the next chapter will transport us to the transformative year of 2015 - with unprecedented milestones and significant growth that defined the trajectory of the .xyz domain. From landmark .xyz websites and industry impact, to expanding the portfolio and a lawsuit from .com, Chapter 2 will unveil the remarkable breakthroughs and recognitions that propelled XYZ Registry to new heights.

See all chapters as they unfold: https://gen.xyz/ten.

About XYZ

XYZ stands at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a diverse array of domain name options, including the globally popular .xyz. The registry's impressive portfolio spans across domains such as .Cars, .Car, and .Auto, .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, .Baby, .Monster, .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, .Quest, .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, .Yachts, .Tickets, .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, .LOL, .Lat, and .CEO. Discover more about XYZ at https://xyz.xyz.

