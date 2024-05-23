FWC seeks contracted nuisance alligator trapper for Martin County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for a contracted nuisance alligator trapper in Martin County.

Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and possess a valid, working email address.

To learn more about becoming a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and to apply online, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on “Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.”

Applications must be received by Thursday, June 6. For more information, email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program. The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats. Contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state are used to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

The FWC also works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about living with alligators.