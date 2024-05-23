NCRA Awards and Journal of Registry Management Best Paper Awards Presented at NCRA’s Annual Conference
The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) acknowledged honorees at the 2024 Conference in Indianapolis during the Recognition and Celebration Reception.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) acknowledged exceptional achievements and honorees at the 2024 Annual Educational Conference in Indianapolis, IN during the NCRA’s 50th Anniversary Recognition and Celebration Reception on April 26. Established in 1987, the NCRA Awards Program highlights outstanding contributions to the cancer registry profession and the association with a rigorous selection process by a group of appointed volunteers. NCRA’s Journal of Registry Management (JRM) Best Paper and Honorable Mention Awards were also presented. The Best Paper is selected by a committee of reviewers who read each original article published in the JRM during the 2023 publication calendar. The winning paper must be a significant addition to the body of knowledge dealing with medical registry work and that deals with the theory, practice, and management of registries; professional development; and/or the collection, quality review, reporting and use of registry data. The JRM Awards were sponsored by Elekta.
Linda Corrigan, MHE, RHIT, ODS-C- Distinguished Member Award
The Distinguished Member Award is given to a member who has made significant contributions to the cancer registry profession through their activities as an NCRA volunteer, leader, speaker and educator, as well as their professional and state-level activities. Linda Corrigan, MHE, RHIT, ODS-C has been a cancer registrar for over 25 years and actively volunteering for NCRA in leadership and advocacy roles for 22 years. Her initial volunteer role was chair of the Special Interest Group (SIG) for Outsourcing Companies in 2001, and she was first elected to the Board in 2004 as ATPD East. After that, Corrigan served as Recruitment & Retention Director for the 2013-15 term, during which she was involved in the development of the Medical Registries Task Force and the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) revisions group. Next came a three-year commitment as NCRA's President-Elect, President and Immediate Past President; as well as the successful application for a change to the SOC, thus expanding NCRA's voice with our standard setters. Corrigan has also served on the Program Committee (as chair in 2012), the Nominating Committee, the Credential Name Change Task Force, and on GPEC since 2018. Corrigan volunteered to assist with the process to establish education for Cancer PathCHART as a hospital registry manager representative. In 2022, she shared in winning the Literary Award for her work as an editor for the 4th edition textbook.
Even while busy with NCRA, Corrigan was also active with her state association, the Tumor Registrars of Maryland, serving as President from 2007-2008, Treasurer from 2009-2010, and as Education Co-Chair from 2012-2013.
Jim Hofferkamp, ODS- Educational Achievement Award
The Educational Achievement Award honors an NCRA member for significant contributions to cancer registry education. Jim Hofferkamp’s name has become synonymous with exceptional cancer registry education. Hofferkamp has been instrumental in creating, presenting, and teaching both ODS credential holders and hopeful candidates for nearly three decades. His reputation as an educator has placed him in high demand as a speaker for state and national meetings, including both NCRA and NAACCR. He has developed curricula for hundreds of registry training programs, including the NAACCR Monthly Webinar Series and ODS exam prep; led thousands of hours of educational content; and has personally trained countless registrars and students.
Hofferkampf’s focus is not limited to registrars. He provides valuable insight to members of the Mid-Level Tactical and High-Level Strategic Groups, which are responsible for approving and implementing changes to data collection standards.
Karen Mason, MSc, RN, ODS- Volunteer Excellence Award
The Volunteer Excellence Award honors an NCRA member for significant volunteer and mentoring contributions to the association. Karen Mason, MSc, RN, ODS, worked as a registered nurse for over 15 years before joining the cancer registry profession in 1998. Mason has served in several volunteer roles for both NCRA and other organizations. She served on the NCRA Board as Professional Development Director from 2018-2020. She then served an additional three years as President-Elect, President, and Immediate Past President.
Mason is currently a member of the High-Level Strategic Group, and recently wrapped up work on the Credential Rename Task Force. She is also active with her state association and was a board member for the Florida Cancer Registrars Association from 2008 to 2012.
Reda Wilson, MPH, ODS- Literary Award
The Literary Award honors an NCRA member for preparation of important published material related to the cancer registry. Reda Wilson, MPH, ODS, was nominated in recognition of the contributions she has made to the body of knowledge in cancer surveillance and cancer registry operations, and to NCRA’s peer-reviewed journal, the Journal of Registry Management (JRM). For three years, Wilson served as JRM Editor-in-Chief. If you search PubMed, you will find numerous articles that she has co-authored. Wilson has been an author on work published within the Neuro-oncology practice periodical in England, the American Association for Cancer Research publication, cosponsored by the American Society of Preventive Oncology, and in Cancer, a publication of the American Cancer Society.
NCRA Journal of Registry Management (JRM) Best Paper of 2023 Award
“Rationale and Methodologic Approach for Assessing Ovarian Cancer Treatment and Gynecologic Oncologist Involvement in the Midwest Region of the United States; 50 (3)"
Authors: Diane Ng, MPH; Wilhelmina Ross, PA, MPH, ODS Maricarmen Traverso-Ortiz, MPH, ODS; Sun Hee Rim, PhD; Jennifer M. Wike, MBA, MPH; Angela R. Moore, MPH; and the Ovarian Cancer Treatment Study Group
NCRA Journal of Registry Management (JRM) Honorable Mention 2023 Award
"The Relation Between Travel Distance and Overall Survival for HPV-associated Cancers in a High-burden State; 50 (1)”
Authors: Sameer Vali Gopalani, PhD; Hanh Dung Dao, PhD; Lance Ford, PhD; Janis E. Campbell, PhD; Jennifer D. Peck, PhD; Sixia Chen, PhD; Ashley Comiford, DrPH; Nancy Etzold, ODS; Amanda E Janitz, PhD
