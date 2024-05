MDC invites landowners to learn about property management for wild turkey June 15 in the Ozarks

Body

MANSFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn how to manage their property to create nesting and brood-rearing habitat for eastern wild turkeys from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on June 15 in Mansfield.

This workshop is designed for participants of all ages. Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200376.

Participants will learn cover turkey biology, desired nesting and brood-rearing habitat, state and federal cost share programs for land management, habitat management techniques, and field demonstrations.

Adult wild turkey males in Missouri are very large and dark with a bare, red and blue head, with red wattles on the throat and neck. They have long legs, and their feathers are bronzy and iridescent. Males, and some females, have a tuft of hairlike feathers in the middle of their breast. Females are smaller and less iridescent. Turkeys are most famous for their gobbling calls, but they make other vocalizations as well.

Wild turkeys are most found in mixed forests and grasslands statewide. Like other ground nesters, their reproductive success may be greatly reduced by extensive precipitation during nesting time. Successful management focuses on proper seasonal combinations of food, cover, and water.

This is an outside event with lunch provided. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Closed-toe shoes designed for walking are recommended.

Questions about this event can be directed to Meagan Duffee-Yates at Meagan.Duffee-Yates@mdc.mo.gov.

This workshop will be held on private land at Fairview Church in Mansfield.