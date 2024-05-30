Flottweg Dewatering Technology Showcased at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America

Flottweg will feature separation equipment for the chemical industries at Booth #707.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg decanters, Sedicanters®, Sorticanters®, belt presses, and separators have a variety of applications in the chemical industries.

In chemicals, mechanical separation technology represents an important component in many processes. Flottweg decanters and separators treat liquids, separate liquid blends, classify or dewater solids and extract constituents. In the petrochemicals industry, dewatering PVC plays an important role. PVC dewatered using the Flottweg decanter has a lower residual moisture level, which means it saves costs during subsequent thermal drying.

Centrifuges also play an important role in the separation of plastics and plastics recycling. In particular, the Sorticanter® developed by Flottweg provides economical plastics recycling by separating different types of plastic.

Flottweg will showcase its chemical industry expertise June 25-27, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia at the Specialty & Agro Chemicals America conference in Booth #707.

The overall trend of U.S. chemical manufacturing shifting overseas is well documented. Recently though, amid quality and logistics concerns, the chemical industry is seeing a growing number of projects return to domestic suppliers.

This "reshoring" trend is further strengthened by the advance of new applications that involve the higher-technology and higher-value end of the chemical market, the majority of which have always been supported by domestic suppliers.

The mission of the Specialty & Agro Chemicals America conference, a new event, is to showcase the distinctive value of the American chemical industry and ultimately help support this favorable domestic manufacturing shift. The program welcomes global participants, while exclusively featuring exhibitors that offer significant manufacturing, service, or sales operations based within North America.