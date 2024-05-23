Lion’s Park washroom project completion

CANADA, May 23 - From Town of Oliver: https://www.oliver.ca/government-bylaws/news-alerts/lions-park-washroom-project-completion

The Town of Oliver is pleased to announce that the Lion’s Park Public Washroom Building Upgrades have been completed as of May 3, 2024. The project was made possible due to funding from the Federal and Provincial Governments’ Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the Town of Oliver’s contribution from the Provincial Government’s Growing Communities Fund and an additional contribution of funding from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Oliver’s use of the Growing Communities Fund addresses community demands and delivers services people can count on. These renovations make Lion’s Park more accessible so that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy this destination year-round. We’re thrilled to see Oliver working to continue to improve life for people in the Okanagan,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Lion’s Park is a growing destination for people living in and travelling through Oliver. With a skate park, playground and extensive trail network, this park is a pillar of our community. Thanks to support from the Provincial Government, we can improve services and make this park more accessible for more people. Investing in people and the things that help them connect with neighbours and friends is now even more important than ever.” - Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen

Upgrades to the Lion’s Park Washroom commenced in October 2023 and include increased accessibility, an expansion to the footprint of the building, the addition of mechanical equipment to allow for the washroom to be operational year-round, upgrades to existing washrooms and the construction of a new universal washroom as well as the addition of shower rooms.

The grand opening for the project was held on May 22, 2024 at Lion’s Park with representatives from the Town of Oliver, and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in attendance.

“We are incredibly proud of the expansion of the Lion’s Park Public Washroom Building, an accessible amenity in our Town made possible with grant funding. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors alike using this facility, which includes family accessible features and showers, and will be available year-round for those enjoying the hike and bike path, skateboard park, dog park, shopping in our many shops, golfing, and wine touring.” – Martin Johansen, Town of Oliver Mayor

“I was very pleased to be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new expanded and updated Lion’s Park Washroom and shower facility. This represents an outstanding example of the fine working relationship between the RDOS Area “C” and the Town of Oliver. Area “C” and the Town of Oliver are striving to provide the best possible Parks and Recreation facilities to our citizens and we are working together to do this with the absolute lowest financial impact to residents that is possible.” – Rick Knodel, Director RDOS Area “C”

If you have any questions, please contact the Town of Oliver.