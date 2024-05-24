Family-Friendly Pet Extravaganza and Adoption Event Taking Over The World Equestrian Center for Second Year

Soccer Collies Colorful Poodles 2024 Pet Palooza Dates

Play, Shop, Learn, and Adopt at the 2nd Annual Ocala Pet Palooza

OCALA, FL, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Ocala Pet Palooza event is making its grand return to the World Equestrian Center on June 22-23, 2024. This beloved event, which celebrates the bond between pets and their owners, promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With a variety of activities and attractions, the Ocala Pet Palooza is sure to be a hit with pet lovers of all ages.

One of the highlights of the event will be a free microchip event hosted by the SPCA of Ocala on Saturday, June 22, from 12-2 p.m.. This is a great opportunity for pet owners to ensure the safety of their furry friends in case they ever get lost. In addition, Pastor Chuck Erzkus of Ascension Lutheran Church of Ocala will be offering a special Pet Blessing ceremony each day at 2:30 p.m., providing a heartwarming moment for attendees to share with their beloved pets.

Another exciting addition to this year's Ocala Pet Palooza is the Soccer Collies, a team of four rescued Border collies who are ready to showcase their impressive soccer skills against attendees. This unique and entertaining activity is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Additionally, there will be free nail trims available for pets, compliments of Magnolia Animal Hospital, ensuring they look their best for the event.

The Ocala Pet Palooza will also feature a wide range of pet activities, including agility courses, pet costume contests, pet races, and a pet photo booth. Attendees can also browse through vendor booths offering a variety of pet-related products and services. With so much to see and do, the Ocala Pet Palooza is the perfect event for pet owners and animal lovers alike.

For those looking to expand their family with a furry friend, the Ocala Pet Palooza is the place to be. Local non-profits including the Humane Society of Marion County, Marion County Animal Services, Quality of Life Rehab & Foster, Sumter County Animal Services, STAR, Husky Haven of Florida, and VOCAL will be on-site with cats and dogs eagerly waiting for a new home.

Don't miss out on the return of the Ocala Pet Palooza at the World Equestrian Center on June 22-23, 2024. Mark your calendars and get ready for a fun-filled weekend celebrating the special bond between pets and their owners. For more information and updates, visit the event's website at www.bmgevents.com/ocalapet.

Ocala Pet Palooza Details:

When: Saturday - Sunday, June 22-23, 2024

Where: World Equestrian Center - Expo 1 - 1284 NW 87th Ct Rd Ocala, FL 34482

Show Schedule:

Saturday, June 22, 2024, 10 am - 4 pm

Sunday, June 23, 2024, 10 am - 4 pm

Cost & Ticket Information

Advance Tickets $7.00 + tax & fees

Door Prices: $10.00

Kids 12 & under are free

Free Parking

Visit www.bmgevents.com/ocalapet to view the daily schedule and purchase discounted tickets.

About Ballantine Management: With a rich history spanning more than 20 years, Ballantine Management has been a leader in consumer event production in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Our extensive portfolio includes boat shows, craft fairs, pet shows, RV Expos, home shows, bridal shows, and more. Each event we produce is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for both attendees and exhibitors alike.