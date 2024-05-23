Flottweg Highlights Decanter, Tricanter, and Sedicanters for Ethanol and High Value Co-Products

With a combined ethanol production of 300 million gallons per year, enhanced ethanol plants consume around 100 million bushels of corn annually.

Flottweg experts will share information about sophisticated centrifuge technology at Booth #937 at FEW 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrifuges contribute to efficient ethanol production and can recover high-value coproducts. Flottweg designs and manufactures specialized whole stillage decanter centrifuges, along with the Sedicanters® and Tricanters®, to meet the needs of the ethanol industry.

This cutting-edge equipment will be discussed and showcased at Booth #937 at FEW 2024, June 10-12, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Industry relies on renewable energy. A good example is the production of ethanol derived from a variety of sustainable sources. Modern ethanol technology increases yields above historical levels and recovers high-value coproducts from non-ethanol streams.

Ethanol has been produced from a variety of biomass feedstocks for decades. Corn remains the primary source, even though producers are at the mercy of fluctuating and inconsistent prices. Commodities such as milo, wheat/ barley, rice, cassava, and others are also used globally to utilize ethanol as a fuel or fuel additive.

Ethanol production is fueled by the desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels while simultaneously reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Flottweg designs and manufactures specialized whole stillage decanter centrifuges, along with the Sedicanters® and Tricanters®, to meet the needs of the ethanol industry.

Flottweg is a Silver Level Sponsor and can be found on the FEW tradeshow floor at Booth #937. FEW attracts 2,000-plus attendees and over 300 exhibitors each year.

