EDUSN launches an affordable virtual school for K-12 students in the US

Las Vegas, NV - EDUSN, a leading online education platform, is excited to announce the imminent launch of its virtual school in the United States market. The platform, based in Myanmar and with virtual campuses for students from Thailand, Australia, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, has been making waves in the education industry with its dynamic and innovative approach to online learning. With the launch of the EDUSN Virtual school in the US for the 2024/25 school year, students and parents can expect a revolutionary education experience.

EDUSN started life as an innovative school in Myanmar, which combined digital infrastructure with a physical campus located in the capital city of Rangoon. The idea was that students interested in an international education could choose between online learning, in-person learning or blended learning. However, that changed as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world and the Myanmar government was overthrown by a military coup d'état.

“EDUSN was one of the few schools in the region that had the digital infrastructure necessary to ensure a seamless learning experience for students during this time,” said Soe Naing, the founder of the school, “Demand for high quality online schooling from the safety of families own homes just exploded.”

More than 1,500 students now attend EDUSN virtually and whilst many students are from Myanmar, there is also a growing presence of students from Thailand, Australia, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. The physical campus still operates in Rangoon, but EDUSN is now focused upon providing a full-time education to its students via its online learning platform.

When asked about his plans for the US market, Soe said “there are a couple of reasons why we have decided to open a virtual campus in the US market. Firstly, we believe that there is a huge opportunity in the US to provide truly affordable and inclusive private schooling to the growing number of students and parents that are seeking an alternative to mainstream school. Secondly, our existing students are all interested in attending college overseas and the US is the top choice for students seeking higher education abroad. It would be a huge competitive advantage for us to be able to provide a clear pathway to attending college in the US and to recruit US teachers who can help make that happen.”

Tuition for the 2024/25 year will vary slightly depending on the age of the student but will be approximately $2,950. Soe says “the idea is to offer a high quality online school experience at a price that makes EDUSN a truly affordable alternative to mainstream school for all K-12 students in the US”. Tuition costs cover lessons and access to online materials for the academic year and includes student and parent access to the portals and all online activities. The costs of registering for all examinations are not included in tuition.

For more information, please visit https://edusn.co.uk/ or contact Mr. Soe Naing at soenaing@edusn.co.uk.

About EDUSN: EDUSN is a global online education platform that offers a wide range of courses for students of all ages. With its innovative approach to online learning and flexible learning schedule, the platform aims to make education accessible and engaging for students all over the world. The imminent launch of the EDUSN Virtual school in the United States market marks an exciting new chapter for the platform, as it continues to revolutionize the education industry.