More than 17,500 marijuana plants seized in Blaine County bust

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 22, 2024) – Thanks to an investigative tip from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, agents of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) led a raid May 21 on an illegal marijuana grow west of Watonga that resulted in the confiscation of more than 17,500 untagged marijuana plants and 600 pounds of untraceable, processed marijuana. The seizure was a joint operation of the OAG’s Organized Crime Task Force and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, with additional assistance from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators allege the plants, found in a search of more than 100 hoop houses and other structures in a densely packed area, was headed for the black market.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the bust is emblematic of how the Organized Crime Task Force is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to stamp out the illegal grows that have invaded Oklahoma since the legalization of medical marijuana.

“The drug cartels and crime syndicates are steadily getting the message that Oklahoma will not tolerate their nefarious activities,” he said. “We want them out of our state and out of our lives. Law enforcement will continue to crack down and do what needs to be done to eliminate this pestilence.”

The Organized Crime Task Force worked particularly closely with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Blaine County Sheriff Travis Daugherty expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the operation, including the Blaine County Commissioners for their help in removing the plants for destruction.

“I want to send a clear message that our vigilance will continue,” Daugherty said. “We have established a partnership with a dedicated team that will relentlessly pursue those involved in illegal activities. If you are engaged in such activities, it is in your best interest to leave Blaine County or be prepared to face the consequences enforced by the Department of Corrections.”

OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said she is proud of the partnerships forged.

“We're committed to advancing our mission by working with fellow agencies like the AG's office. Working together has allowed OMMA to more effectively identify and remove bad actors to safeguard the integrity of the state's medical marijuana program,” she said.

Four firearms were also seized in the bust.

