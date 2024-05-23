Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,998 in the last 365 days.

City hosting walking tour for 2024 Annual Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition

The City will host an opening reception and walking tour for this year’s Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE) at 5:30 p.m. on Final Friday, May 31.

The opening reception and walking tour will begin at the eXplore Lawrence Visitors Center, 812 Massachusetts Street. The reception and tour are free and open to the public. People can also see this year’s artworks or conduct self-guided tours by using the Otocast app which can be found at your favorite app store:

More information about the ODSE is here: lawrenceks.org/odse

Contact: Porter Arneill, 785-832-3449 | parneill@lawrenceks.org

You just read:

City hosting walking tour for 2024 Annual Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more