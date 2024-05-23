City hosting walking tour for 2024 Annual Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition

The City will host an opening reception and walking tour for this year’s Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE) at 5:30 p.m. on Final Friday, May 31.

The opening reception and walking tour will begin at the eXplore Lawrence Visitors Center, 812 Massachusetts Street. The reception and tour are free and open to the public. People can also see this year’s artworks or conduct self-guided tours by using the Otocast app which can be found at your favorite app store:

More information about the ODSE is here: lawrenceks.org/odse

Contact: Porter Arneill, 785-832-3449 | parneill@lawrenceks.org