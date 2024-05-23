Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future
Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for next 5 years
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Open-ended Funds (OEF) market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Vanguard Group (United States), BlackRock, Inc. (United States), Fidelity Investments (United States), PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company) (United States), J.P. Morgan Asset Management (United States), Franklin Templeton Investments (United States), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (India), Invesco Ltd. (United States), UBS Group AG (Switzerland), Mirae Asset Financial Group (South Korea), Goldman Sachs Asset Management (United States), Deutsche Asset Management (Germany), Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (India), Capital Group (United States), T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (United States), Aditya Birla Cap (India).
Definition:
Open-ended Funds are essentially an unlimited pool of shares that are created every time a share is purchased and pulled out of circulation every time that it is sold. However, the value of an open-ended fund changes from day today, and the net asset value is determined by the stability of the fund's core securities. Moreover. Open-ended funds that have diversified portfolios, create a collection of stocks and bonds that make up the funds. However, the advantage of open-ended funds is that they are easily accessible for investment due to the lower monetary entry barrier. This makes them a popular choice for investment. The demand for the market is huge which is triggering the market over the forecast period.
Market Trends:
AI and blockchain revolutionize portfolio management, offering accuracy, security, and real-time responsiveness to market changes.
Big data analysis customizes investment strategies, while robo-advisors provide automated financial planning, making OEFs attractive for new investors.
Market Drivers:
Economic growth and financial literacy attract investors to OEFs for asset building and risk management.
Technological advancements improve fund management efficiency and regulatory support enhances investor confidence, enlarging the OEF market.
Market Opportunities:
Increasing financial literacy drives global middle-class interest in OEFs for savings and retirement portfolios.
Institutional reforms, joint ventures, and demographic-focused offerings expand OEF markets, especially in emerging economies.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
On 14th February 2024, ESR Group Limited, APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, announced that its South Korean platform, ESR Kendall Square (hereinafter referred to as "ESRKS"), has established Korea's first perpetual, open-ended core logistics fund. The newly formed core fund portfolio includes seven trophy assets which are developed and managed by ESRKS.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Open-ended Funds (OEF) market segments by Types: Equity Funds, Fixed Income Funds, Balanced Funds, Money Market Funds
Detailed analysis of Open-ended Funds (OEF) market segments by Applications: Growth Funds, Value Funds, Blended Funds
Major Key Players of the Market: Vanguard Group (United States), BlackRock, Inc. (United States), Fidelity Investments (United States), PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company) (United States), J.P. Morgan Asset Management (United States), Franklin Templeton Investments (United States), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (India), Invesco Ltd. (United States), UBS Group AG (Switzerland), Mirae Asset Financial Group (South Korea), Goldman Sachs Asset Management (United States), Deutsche Asset Management (Germany), Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (India), Capital Group (United States), T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (United States), Aditya Birla Cap (India)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
The Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market is segmented by Asset Class (Equity Funds, Fixed Income Funds, Balanced Funds, Money Market Funds) by Investment Style (Growth Funds, Value Funds, Blended Funds) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
