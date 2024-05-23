Submit Release
OHR is pleased to announce the following employment opportunity for Compliance Review and Training Specialist (CS-13).

 

As a key advisor to the Director, the incumbent will offer technical expertise on compliance issues, develop and implement Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) programs, and oversee investigations into discrimination complaints.

 

Job Details:

 

Title: Compliance Review and Training Specialist

Job ID: 26338

Grade: 13

Area of Consideration:  Open to the Public

Union Status: Non-Union Appointment Type: Career Service

 

How to Apply:

 

All applications should be submitted online through the D.C. Government Careers Opportunities page: http://careers.dc.gov. Internal District government applicants may also apply via the “recruiting” tab in their PeopleSoft. This vacancy can be searched for by title or the Job I.D. number: 26338.

 

Applications are required to be submitted by June 3, 2024, when the posting will close.  

The District Government is an equal opportunity employer. Therefore, having an active complaint with the D.C. Office of Human Rights (OHR) does not affect an applicant's ability to apply for employment with the government, including OHR. 

