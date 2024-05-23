FDA’s generic drug Science and Research Program created under the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) is an essential component of FDA’s mission to protect and promote public health. The Science and Research Program is implemented through extensive research collaborations among FDA scientists and through multiple collaborations with research institutions worldwide.

GDUFA-funded research aims to improve the efficiency with which generic drugs can be developed and assessed, and benefits public health in two critical ways:

making it more feasible for manufacturers to develop generic drugs, which can reduce the risk of drug shortages and facilitates competition; and enhancing patient access to treatment by helping make these products more available, allowing patients in the United States to obtain the medicines they need.

Each year, multiple sources of public input help FDA identify specific generic drug science and research priorities that can help expand and accelerate patient access to generic drugs. FDA then advances research in those scientific areas and publishes reports that correspond to these activities and their outcomes. In FY 2023 eight scientific areas were identified as GDUFA Science and Research Priority Initiatives. Accordingly, this FY 2023 GDUFA Science and Research report describes active research projects and outcomes organized into eight chapters corresponding to the eight priority areas with a ninth chapter reporting on additional generic drug